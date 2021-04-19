Fresh off a Netflix binge? You might want to take a break from your screen to give these 'eye yoga' poses ago instead of texting, from you guessed it - another screen!

With most of us turning to our electronic devices for comfort to cope with the second wave of COVID-19 in India, giving your eyes some additional TLC seems like a good idea. This is apart from helping naturally heal pre-existing conditions. Delhi-based Mansi Gulati who is known for her face yoga techniques says, "Practicing eye yoga techniques can not only alleviate and help cure eye problems like short-sightedness and long-sightedness, eye problems like myopia and hypermetropia, eye issues that happen because of weakening eye muscles, but it can help prevent these from happening altogether."

If our eyes are our windows to the world, it would be wise to protect them as best we can.

Here are three yoga poses that are simple, beginner-friendly, and don't require a mat!







‘V’ pose

1. Place both the index and middle fingers at the edge and corner of both eyebrows respectively.

2. Put the pressure downwards using both the index and middle fingers and look upwards.





Binocular pose

1. Curve your palm as though holding a pair of binoculars, place your index finger above each brow along your upper eye bone.

2. Position your thumbs on either side of your nose just above your nostrils.

3. Press your finger of each hand down and then sideways, make sure not to wrinkle your forehead.

4. Open your chest, pull down your shoulder blades, gaze at a point in a distance and tighten your focus, by squinting for five seconds.

5. Close your eyes and relax for three seconds.

6. Open your eyes as wide as possible, hold for five seconds while pressing your index fingers firmly into your eyebrows, make sure neither your eyebrow nor your forehead move close to your eyes,

and relax for three seconds; repeat the process.

Practice these binocular eye yoga exercises for three minutes every day, and keep your eyes healthy and

safe from any complications.

Blink pose

1.Sit comfortably with your eyes open and blink around 10 times very quickly.

2. Close your eyes and relax for 20 seconds while taking your attention to your breath.

3. Repeat this exercise about five times.

Blinking helps the eyes immensely and reduces the chances of eye issues occurring.