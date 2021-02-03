Nuts and their superpowers are known to us all but pistachios are a different league altogether. And throwing more lights on the health benefits of this superfood was lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho at the virtual knowledge session organised by American Pistachios Growers (APG), a non-profit trade association representing over 800 grower members in the U.S.

Coutinho underscored the excellent health benefits of pistachios in keeping ailments like diabetes and blood pressure under cleck. He offers, “Pistachio is close to my heart. Pistachios are a complete protein and people will be shocked to know that a handful of these nuts have the same amount of protein as an egg. This is great news for vegetarians and those looking for plant-based protein sources. Pistachios also have one of the lowest calorific value of all commonly consumed nuts and you can have as many as 49 pistachios in a single serving. These make it perfect for Indians.”

Coutinho was joined by Dr. Mike Roussell, Nutrition Consultant and Advisor to Men’s Health Magazine, United States. Roussell made a detailed analysis of the plant-based protein source, “According to the International Food Information Council’s Year-end Survey, one in three people report their eating habits have become healthier over the past year. Also, over 22% of respondents report that their choices affect their mental and physical health. Therefore, adding nutritious foods like pistachios to the diet can help give your body more vital vitamins and minerals to help your immune system function at its best.”

Both the experts recommend pistachios as a snack that’s great to have after a workout or whenever you need a nutritious pick-me-up to hold you over until your next meal.

The session was moderated by Sumit Saran, India Representative of the APG and was presided over by Ron Verdonk, Minister Counselor for Agriculture, U.S.