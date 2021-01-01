Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Kapoor, believes that fitness should pervade all aspects of life including mind, body, and soul. An avid yoga practitioner, Mira believes in traditional kitchen remedies to keep her immunity levels high. We got the stylish and glamorous diva talking about her fitness mantra and supporting home-grown beauty brands. Excerpts:

Now that winter is here what is it that you do to keep yourself and your family safe from the common cold?

India is known for its traditional remedies that are widely practised to manage seasonal flu, especially during winters. Growing up, I’ve also picked up some age-old tricks from my mother that help boosts our immunity such as turmeric milk and kadha. Another essential winter ritual is steam inhalation with Vicks VapoRub. Along with this, I have amla juice and practise deep breathing exercises.

Are you a gym person?

I am quite particular when it comes to exercising and keeping myself fit and healthy. Earlier, I would hit the gym almost every day, but now it’s the home workout, refreshing walks or runs, playing with kids and meditation that keep me fit.

Tell us about your relationship with yoga.

I have been practising yoga for six to seven years now and it has become second nature to me. Recently, I also did an eight-week yoga challenge and it helped uplift my overall mood. During winter, practising yoga helps me keep warm and strong. A few asanas, like the boat pose, are great for strengthening your abdomen and hip flexors or the bridge pose that activates internal heat and also helps in reducing stress. I love Halasana pose and have also recently taken to skipping rope.

You have beautiful skin and hair. What’s the secret?

I have always believed that 'less is more’ and taking care of oneself from within shows on one’s skin. I support ‘Vocal for Local’ and Indian beauty brands with traditional formulae that are clean and chemical-free. Another favourite, especially in winters, is using DIY masks. My favourite is a simple yoghurt-honey-besan mask. And to exfoliate, a mix of sandalwood and rose water. For hair, I prepare a homemade hibiscus hair oil to strengthen roots. But to have a healthy mane, eating your greens is of utmost importance.

What’s your style statement?

I have always believed in keeping it real and for me, fashion needs to be effortless and comfortable and fun at times. I love sticking to a classic wardrobe and crisp silhouettes. I like to buy a few things and invest in pieces that can stay with me for years rather than binge-buying and following trends blindly