This World Environment Day we take a look at vegan products that are also environment-friendly.These natural beauty products promote the idea of a clean and sustainable lifestyle. From body lotions, shower gels to scrubs, here's a look at 10 brands that we think are totally worth a spot in your closet.

The Moms Co

The Day and Night crème that is high with Bakuchiol a natural alternative to Retinol- an ingredient is highly recommended for anti-ageing. Derived from the Babchi plant, Bakuchiol works just like Retinol to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, promote collagen synthesis and improve skin elasticity without any of the side effects. The entire range has Bakuchiol as its key ingredient with antioxidants such as green tea extracts, natural Vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and sea buckthorn oil.

Price - 638 onwards

Available online

The Moms Co. Night Cream

asa

The power foundation by asa is perfect for the summers, which is light and promises to add an everyday dose of vitamins to the skin. Packed with Vitamin A, C, D and E, with vegan ingredients like Argan oil, green tea leaves, rose flower powder, kokum butter, this foundation is a trusted companion for this summer, beating the oily skin and keeping it fresh and glowing throughout the day. asa, products are made of all-natural, vegan ingredients and have sustainable and reusable packaging. The products come in six different shades like Playful Pine Nuts, Sunny Nutmeg, Windy Wheat, Soothing Ginger, Sweet Apricot and Hazy Hazelnut.

Price - 2,900 onwards

Available online

asa Power Foundation Soothing Ginger

Power Gummies

Power Gummies’ hair and nail vitamins which come in a chewable vitamin supplement are definitely worth a try. These pills are clinically proven to be effective for long, lustrous hair and stronger nails. The product is packed with antioxidants and goodness of ten essential hair-friendly vitamins A to E, Biotin, Folic Acid, and Zinc. Interestingly Shraddha Kapoor, who has been an advocate of vegan products swears by these pills.

Gorgeous Hair and Nails

Price - 1,200 onwards

Available online

Plum

Remember the sleek and dark Plum kajal pencil? The award winning brand boasts of being the only 100 per cent vegan brand in India. Apart from the wide range of skin and body products, now the brand also includes hair care line with potent formulas that are free of harsh chemicals and smell heavenly.

Plum shower gel

Price – 380 onwards

Available online

Soulflower

Known for their wide variety of essential oils, Soulflower also includes hair and skincare products like shampoo bars, bath salts and massage oils. The brand claims to use vegan and locally sourced material to create the product combinations like their lemon ginger soap.

Lemon and ginger soap

Price – 250 onwards

Available online

Alanna

Rashi Bahel founded Alanna when she started whipping up homemade beauty products for her friends and family. The products are created for the Indian skin with completely natural, vegan formulae, and including a host of essential oils and natural extracts which pack a punch in Alanna’s unique variety of products.

Chocolate Lip Scrub

Price – 113 onwards

Available online

The Nature’s Co

The Nature’s Co that was founded by Natasha Jog in 2003, boasts a range of 100 per cent vegan and cruelty free products. Their cool Cucumber Body Lotion has a soothing, cooling, nourishing and healing effect on your skin. Rich in beneficial minerals and amino acids, the lotion will leave you feeling youthful and rejuvenated.

Cool Cucumber body lotion

Price – 725 onwards

Available online

Disguise Cosmetics

Boasting a range of vegan and cruelty free lipsticks enriched with avocado and marula oil, Disguise Cosmetics is touted to be India’s first makeup brand that is 100 per cent vegan. Recently, the brand also introduced kajal, eye shadows, nail care products and various serums. We pick their Pink Trekker lipstick.

Pink Trekker lipstick

Price – 500 onwards

Available online

FAE Beauty

Free and Equal - FAE champions formulas and makeup that is suited for all Indian skin tones. Their range of buildable matte lipsticks pigmented to cover any lip discolouration has a new entry - Brash – a 2-in-1 eyebrow and eyelash mascara in three different shades.

Free and Equal buildable matte lipsticks

Price – 750 onwards

Available online

Minimalist

The brand confesses its products aren’t 100 per cent vegan yet but none of their products are tested on animals. Minimalist, popped up in the Indian market as a made-in-India version of an ordinary product, but have surprisingly grown to include ingredients and products suitable for Indian skin type with a best price. Their range of exfoliating, brightening and hydrating serums are one to go for. Our best pick of Minimalist is their recently launched calming moisturiser and lightly exfoliating PHA toner for sensitive skin type.

Brightening and hydrating serum

Price – 689 onwards

Available online

Kiro Beauty

Kiro attempts to bridge the gap between skincare and make up by using skin-loving ingredients to make their products. Their range includes moisturising oils, antioxidants and skin protectors. The Vitamin C- and Vitamin E-rich products are made with jojoba oil. The website has a tool that helps you select the right product according to your skin type.

Kiro matte lipstick

Price – 700 onwards

Available online

Neemli Naturals

Neemli Naturals uses high quality completely plant-based sources, and their products aren’t tested on animals. Their vast product range includes soaps, body oil, hair oil, butters, scrubs and serums best for your skin’s every need from acne, oiliness to hair loss.

Body and Hair oil

Price – 525 onwards

Available online