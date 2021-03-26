As we prepare to celebrate with colour, there is the constant dread of its aftermath - dealing with hair damage and salvaging our skin is the only regret that puts us on the fence from the festivities. We’re talking about serious damage from harsh chemicals and toxic agents like copper, sulphate and lead that constitute artificial Holi colours that can easily clog the pores on the scalp and cause severe damage to the hair making it dry, frizzy, and prone to breakage. However, this damage can be kept under check, only if we are careful enough to prep and pamper our mane with some TLC both pre and post-Holi. So fret not, to best tackle the colour onslaught this Holi, we’ve got B BLUNT’s Founder and Creative Director, Adhuna Bhabani to arm us with some essential hair care tips and just product arsenal we need to equip ourselves with.

Pre-Holi Tips:

At B BLUNT we always advocate that prevention is better than cure. So, my first tip would be to invest in styling products that work to protect your hair as your style it. For example, prepping your hair with a moisturising serum like B BLUNT’s Intense Moisture Serum - it is enriched with Avocado and Vitamin E or the Climate Control Anti-Frizz leave-in conditioner; apply it from the mid-lengths to the ends of your hair. This helps form a weightless shield or layer on your hair and protects it from the harmful chemicals in the colour or any surface damage. If you have curly hair, you will swear by our latest Curly hair Leave-In cream - it promises to keep your hair nourished, moisturised and protected through this colourful ordeal. As a plus, we ensured that most of the styling products in our range are enriched with SPF properties that protect against any harmful UV rays from the sun. Like Sun-screen for your hair!

While the regular practice may be resorting to oiling your hair prior to playing Holi, I strongly advise against it! Yes, avoid using oil. Over-washing the oil will dry out your hair even more making it brittle and causing further damage. There is also a higher possibility of the powdered colour mixing with the oil and clogging the pores of your scalp.

Post- Holi Tips:

1. Firstly, opt for cold water to rinse the colour off.

2. Make sure never to use hot water to remove the colour as it will only end up solidifying it.

3. When tackling damage, it is highly recommended that you go for a shampoo and conditioner that will repair this damage rather than cause more harm. B BLUNT’s Repair Remedy Range is a special concoction of Keratin & Argan oil which is the ideal fix to help hair that has been exposed to damage – environmental or thermal pollution, and restore dull, dry strands, back to life. We developed our range of shampoos and conditioners keeping Indian hair, weather and water in mind. They contain no parabens and are enriched with colour-protect properties to make your hair colour last longer as well as repairing properties to ensure hair looks and feels healthy.

4. Avoid washing your hair repeatedly as it will strip off the moisture from the hair leaving it brittle and even more prone to breakage.

5. Deep Conditioning spa is a must. A great, easy to do, solution that you can try at home is to first cleanse your scalp and hair with the Repair Remedy Shampoo, then gently towel dry it and apply the Repair Remedy conditioner. Starting at the ends, work the product up to the mid-lengths of your hair. Massage or knead the product thoroughly through the hair and wrap it in a hot towel for 10 mins for a quick fix deep conditioning. The Argan oil in the products has moisturizing and nourishing properties that dry and damaged hair need.

6. Don’t forget to apply a versatile product like B BLUNT Repair Remedy Leave-in Cream or Climate Control Anti Frizz or Curl hair Leave-in cream for curly hair, after your wash routine from the mid-lengths to the ends of your hair to double up on the moisture and nourishment that your hair needs post-Holi. This will prevent your hair from any further surface damage.