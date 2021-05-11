There’s a sudden boom in organic skincare products in India and it’s for all the right reasons. We all need clean and chemical-free products and homegrown brands are doing every bit to source natural ingredients and employ environment-friendly techniques to make products. Namita Pandharipande Manager R&D at Herbs & More lists four reasons to pick up organic products over chemical-based ones.

Loaded with beneficial nutrients:

Our skin absorbs anything that is applied to it through its pores. Herbal products contain familiar-sounding ingredients such as jojoba oil, argan oil, apple juice, lemon juice etcetera. These ingredients are not only safe for the body but also quite nourishing.

Safe and toxic-free

When any lotion is applied to the skin, it penetrates deeper into the body through the pores. Hence, it is necessary to ensure the safety of the products. Imagine, the synthetic (or even harmful) chemicals in your products deeply damaging your skin! Hence, herbal products without any toxic synthetic chemicals are obviously safer to use.

Easy on the skin:

Some ingredients like parabens, petrochemicals, synthetic dyes, propylene glycol, and triclosan can cause serious allergies to some people. Hence, using herbal or natural products without such harsh chemicals is always advisable.

Environment friendly

Every single product we use on skin or hair is rinsed off with water and ultimately seeps into the ground. If the product contains toxic chemicals, minerals like aluminium or lead then they can pollute the environment to a considerable extent. Therefore, it is wise to use products that leave no carbon footprint in the environment.