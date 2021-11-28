Wall like an Egyptian

A timeless interpretation of Egyptian design, the latest collection of wallpapers from UDC Homes seeks inspiration from Egypt’s famous architecture and blends in elements of the country’s culture to create poetry on your walls. Beautiful motifs of lilies, palm and date trees, and murals in clean lines and patterns are conceived on a vibrant canvas to create rich textures and playful patterns.

Blending the country’s signature language of precise detailing and evoking memories with its intricate wall arts, the brand has created an edit that is perfect for every kind of space, contemporary and traditional. Murals and metallic effects with innovative elements of cork and metal, and murals of lions and trees become a highlight of the collection.

Every wallpaper is conceived with the latest state-of-the-art wallpaper-making process that starts with a simple sketch on paper lending a raw authenticity to the design and execution process. “We wanted to bring in Egyptian influence and add a different flair to your interiors. With such vibrant and playful motifs, every wall art will blend in seamlessly with different types of interior spaces whether modern or classic,” says Neha Jain, co-founder of UDC Homes.

The country’s leading paint retailer for more than a decade, UDC Homes launched its wall coverings division in 2014 and curates its wallpaper for distribution to global retail giants. Indeed, if you’re looking for a fine fusion of contemporary, vintage and classical nuances with intricate designs, this elegant ode to Egypt should be your best bet.