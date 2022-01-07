How decluttering your space and mind can help you find peace, according to experts 

If you keep missing deadlines and postponing things for the last moment, and life feels very chaotic, then you have been caught in a vicious cycle of procrastination. Procrastination has become even more common ever since the Covid-19 pandemic has hit. Many of us have gotten into the habit of binge eating unhealthy food and watching Netflix all day long– while that pile of clothes in the chair that you can see from your peripheral vision– (that you choose to ignore) lies unwashed and dishevelled for days or probably for months. But is it just clothes, or is there emotional, physical, environmental and digital clutter that is affecting your state of being?

Clutter can be a thief to your productivity

Professor and Dr Ushy Mohan Das, who is the regional head for the International Human Rights Organization (IHRO) says, “Mental and physical clutter is actually stealing a lot from you. Not only can it steal your time, space and energy– but it can steal your peace as well.” After a while, clutter becomes comfortable and familiar to deal with, and you gradually adapt to it– so much so that you don't even realise when you got accustomed to it and find it quite difficult to get rid of it.



Clutter can evoke negative emotions

Ushy, who is also the founder of The Mind Workshop a series of music therapy workshops, adds, “In some ways, clutter and mess is linked to negative emotions like confusion, tension, and irritability while an organised mind and surrounding tends to produce more positive emotions like calmness, and a sense of well-being.” When you have clutter around you in the house, you cannot concentrate on your work because an unclean environment affects your progress and doesn’t let your mind process things in a proper manner. She mentions that when you have more time, space and energy, you give yourself the freedom to build a life you love.



Clutter creates a stressful environment

“To the brain, clutter (whether mental, physical or in terms of unnecessary people around) represents unfinished business and this lack of completeness can be highly stressful for some people," she says. In fact, it also may induce problems related to sleep by making it difficult to unwind at the end of the day.



What can possibly be done?

Adopt the mantra 'Less is More'. Choosing less will improve the quality of your mind, body and spirit. Make sure that you don't make your to-do list bigger than what you can mentally handle or you will just increase your stress rather than reducing it. Organise your time and space well. Tasks as trivial as making your bed after you wake up each morning can help you feel better when you come back home to a bed already made. “Clutter and disorganisation can be really distracting and make it hard to focus or complete other projects and you may feel stuck in a rut," Ushy adds.



So, start organising your time, try sticking to a routine and keep the to-do list small, by setting aside a time allotted to a specific decluttering task. Seek help both from within and from people outside. Ask yourself how much time do you spend with yourself everyday? What time of the day are you in complete solitude and at peace with yourself? The honest answer to that question is almost never. When you are not having enough time for yourself, you might feel overwhelmed and worked up. In our busy lifestyles, we are mostly preoccupied with thoughts relating to others, or are surrounded with people all the time. However, if you don’t find your answer within, then it is advised to seek professional help or you should talk to a loved one.



Slow down

And finally, slow down– and breathe for a while. Take one step at a time and focus on one thing at a time rather than having a lot of things on your plate. “You can also inculcate the practice of 10-15 min breath meditation daily," the doctor tells us. This will not only give you that much-needed jolt of motivation but will also get your energy flowing. Having said that, decluttering is an art lost in time and if one can get their way around with getting rid of unwanted clutter from time to time– they can

create an environment that is much less toxic to live in.