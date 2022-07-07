Empowering women one by one

As women are acing major tasks in the workforce, women’s safety is becoming an important aspect of every woman’s life. Unfortunately, crimes against women have always been a factor that stops women from reaching their true potential. Sure, there is improvement towards this cause through SHE Team initiatives such as SHE shuttles bus routes, etc., but still one of the best ways to combat this is by being able to defend themselves from danger.

With this goal in mind, N Laxmi Samrajyam, founder of Rudramadevi Self-defense Academy, has been empowering women by teaching martial arts at police academies. Laxmi has a black belt in karate and has three international gold medals in martial arts. Laxmi, at her academy, trains women employees from different sectors, college students and raises awareness about the importance of martial arts in school. She has been fascinated by the police since childhood. She adds, “Queen Rudramadevi of Kakatiya Dynasty has always been an inspiration — she was a symbol of strength.”

Laxmi also attempts to help women who go through traumatic experiences. “I always take pride in my achievements but the real satisfaction comes when women thank me for helping them during their tough times. Men too have been very supportive of my work, which makes me all the more happy,” she shares.

Laxmi also addressed how women can misuse training and says, “My goal is to make sure that both women and men are equal. Self-defence or fighting should be the last resort. Martial arts is a way of life and it enables women to be confident to travel at night. That is all there is to my goal.”

Talking about the importance of a healthy lifestyle, she urges both men and women to be mindful of their meals and consume them on time. She suggests at least seven hours of sleep to be active and productive.

Asked what’s in store for the future, she says, “Being able to fight and protect oneself is definitely good, but a stable job and financial independence is what, I think, makes a woman more empowered. My goal is to help women lead a respectful life and I hope they will also help other men and women whenever one is in need.”