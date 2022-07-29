Model Nayanika Chatterjee opens up on her skincare preferences

Model Nayanika Chatterjee who broke stereotypes and ruled the runway for three decades is a champion of all things chemical-free. On the side lines of a grooming workshop organised by homegrown skin care label Umatr she told us about her skincare mantras and plans for her lifestyle brand Indiya by Nayanika.

Despite being in the modelling industry for three decades and torturing your skin with chemical-based styling products, you have a lovely skin. What’s the secret?

During my modelling days I used to pick up products from the rack randomly and apply it and trust any brand on the basis of their packaging. Gradually I became more mature and shifted to more chemical-free products. I guess that has worked for me.

What do you look for in a skincare brand?

The trust factor is very important for me. And that is what helped me while choosing Umatr. I have known Shimana Gupta Chawla for quite some time now and admired her. Her brand is not new to me as I am a loyalist to her Saffron Serum. My daughter, who is 19, also loves it. It smells amazing and is extremely effective.

How have your choices for skin care changed over the years?

I have become anti-chemicals. I am very particular while choosing a brand because no matter how much these brands - big or small, say that they are organic they use some amount of chemicals. I don’t fall for smart and enticing packaging any more. In fact, I have made my own scrub and I have been using it for over a decade now. Also, I have started having ghee after my afternoon meals. It works wonders. Further, cleansing the skin properly is very important for me.

How do you keep yourself in shape?

I am not into any form of exercise at the moment and I think I should get into a schedule to remain healthy and fit.

What are your plans for your brand Indiya by Nayanika?

I want to promote handmade Indian products and give a big push to the artisans who are so hardworking. I am experimenting with my embroidered products this time and I am excited to see how they turn up.