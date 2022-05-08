Mother’s Day special: Sucheta Pal on founding Mom.Bod.Strong, India’s first postnatal core and pelvic floor rehab

When Sucheta Pal wanted to know how to move her post-baby body in the right, safe and confident way, she did not find many answers. So she decided to put together a comprehensive programme herself. The 37-year-old new mother, with an infant in her arms, leveraged her knowledge and expertise as a Zumba ambassador and master trainer. In 2020, she created Mom.Bod.Strong, India’s first postnatal core and pelvic floor rehab workshop for women. “This six-week programme helps women rebuild their bodies and prepares them to return to mainstream fitness safely. And now doctors too recommend it,” she says. Pal feels that this is a Mother’s Day (on May 8) gift to herself.

Giving the workshops the thumbs up are doctors like Dr Krishnaveni Nayini, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Ankura Hospitals in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and Dr Nayana Patel, Obstetrician, Gynaecologist, and Infertility Specialist from Akanksha Hospital & Research Institute, Gujarat. Both the doctors are respected for their vast knowledge in healthcare. The latter was also featured in a special story on BBC News in 2020.

About what went into shaping this fitness workshop, Pal explains, “During my first year of motherhood (also the pandemic in 2020), I studied extensively to become an internationally certified pre- and postnatal specialist. There was no specific regimen that addresses this demographic in India. I wanted to fill in the gap.” Pal is among the top 100 women in India, to be selected by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, for being a pioneer in maternal fitness. She has taught and trained aspiring Zumba instructors across 17 countries since 2010. She has also been a celebrity fitness coach for Bollywood stars and wives such as Bipasha Basu and Gauri Khan. She has trained 100+ women from new mothers with three-month-olds to 13-year-olds.

The six-week workout plan has a day-wise exercise regime using 100+ postnatal specialised moves. Once a member signs up, they get lifetime access to detailed videos of 100 moves so that they can refer back any time. “As we move through each week in the first three weeks, we help the body to reconnect our deep abdominal and pelvic floor muscles again. In the last three weeks, the workout plan introduces cardio and weight training methods,” she elaborates.

The advantage of the workshop is that it is self-paced and available online with pre-recorded exercise demonstrations so that it can be accessed at any time of the day according to convenience. “There are evaluation days when each participant receives feedback from me when they share their videos for evaluation,” she says.

Mother knows best.

Advice to new MOMs:

* Maintain sleep cycles. Get eight hours of sleep

* Adequate protein intake of 1.2 to 1.6 times the bodyweight in grams is a must to build muscle mass

* Strengthen core with 10K steps each day

* Two hours of self-care is a must