Here’s all you need to know about Shruti Haasan’s body care and fitness regimens

Fresh off her new single, She is a Hero, and shooting for Waltair Veerayya, Veera Simha Reddy, Salaar and a brand new international project, The Eye — Shruti Haasan is busy and how! So, how does this PYT manage to look good always? We catch up with the actress — who now has her own line of body care products from Pulp — for a quick conversation on all things body.

Tell us about your skin care regimen.

My skincare regimen has always been about starting from the inside. So, basically, eating right and having the right supplements in terms of food and nutrition. But then, of course, you need that additional boost. For someone like me who really believes in clean skin — everyone needs a clean canvas — I believe in taking care of targeted issues, which we all have; like dryness or having the right amount of moisture. I also focus on taking care of uneven skin, which is a problem that everyone faces. So, to combat all of this, I like to use good quality products and I personally prefer serums.

And how do you look after your hair?

My haircare regimen, again, is all about what you put into your body. I swear by oiling my hair. I oil my hair as often as possible and I use a really good leave-in conditioner; and I use it post washing, when my hair is wet, so that it protects me from the constant ironing and the strong products that we need to use in order to attain looks for movies. I also emphasise on washing really well, post the oiling, as most people do not understand how important it is to keep the scalp clean.

How do you battle the side effects from over use of make-up?

By creating a barrier between my skin and the make-up. A barrier that protects and nourishes your skin; while also helping the make-up go on smoother and look more appealing. I really like serums and I think they work great under make-up too. It ensures it protects you and also gives your skin a layer of nourishment as make-up can be quite drying.

And finally, what is your fitness regimen?

I start with seven to eight hours of good sleep. It seems really boring, simple and old-fashioned; but I know the difference it has made to my life. I feel really well-rested after this and I am ready to take on the day. I like to work out every day, if I can. But, I ensure that every day is not a strenuous workout. I keep it at a minimum of getting 30 minutes of a workout in no matter what form. So, to keep moving is the trick — I have realised.

