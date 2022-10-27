Rashmika Mandanna gets real about skin care, hair care and what it takes to look like the current ‘national crush’

Riding on the high of the recent megahit Pushpa: The Rise and the critically acclaimed Goodbye that’s still on screens, Rashmika Mandanna is the flavour of the season and with good reason too. We catch up with the PYT to get her to reveal her skin hair and hair care secrets, especially since she now is an investor in beauty brand, Plum.

You are someone who has always been keen about skin care and hair care?

Given the industry I am in, it is absolutely essential to be on top of my game when it comes to my skin and hair. However, I want to bring and witness more ‘realness’ in the beauty space! I would also like to bring about a change in as many unrealistic beauty ideals as I can along the way! I see ‘perfection’ as a made-up concept.

Do you follow a skin care regimen; can you take us through it?

I like to keep my skincare routine simple with a few of my holy grail products. I start by cleansing my skin with a face wash. Then I like to go in with a few drops of the Vitamin C Serum. I wait for that to sink into my skin before going in with an oil-free moisturiser and then I seal all that in with a sunscreen and a lip balm. At night, I use the niacinamide serum post-cleansing followed by my all-time favourite — a green tea night gel.

And what about your hair care regimen?

Oiling is a must for me, especially before I shampoo. But my schedule does get crazy sometimes so I must admit — I do not manage to oil my hair before every single wash. However, I try to give myself a good oil massage at least once a week. The rest of it remains pretty basic — shampoo + conditioner every other day and I deep condition with a hair mask three or four times a month.

How important is skincare/hair care or general grooming for a member of the opposite sex?

It’s important for everybody to look and feel their best. I believe skin care and hair care are acts of self-love. So, it’s time we got rid of the notion that skin care and hair care are for one specific gender!

People often place actresses on pedestals of perfection. What are your daily battles when it comes to skin care, fitness or hair care?

It doesn’t matter who you are — you cannot escape waking up with the occasional pimple, a sudden bout of laziness, or a bad hair day. We’re all human and must deal with whatever comes our way. Sometimes you take it in your stride, other times you have to push yourself — especially when you are very tempted to skip your workout for the day. Like I said before, perfection is merely a concept, not reality!

