Should you drink alkaline water? Here's what it does for your body

There are several benefits to alkaline water. It balances acidity, keeps you hydrated, supports bone health and more. But do you need it in your diet?
It is water with a higher pH than regular water.
Water that’s naturally alkaline occurs when it passes over rocks and picks up minerals, which increase its alkaline level. But people who drink alkaline water buy what has been through a chemical process called electrolysis.
For most people, alkaline water may not necessarily be any better than plain water. It contains minerals like calcium and magnesium, which help raise its pH and make it alkaline.
The pH scale measures how acidic or alkaline substances are. The scale goes from 0 to 14. A pH of 7 is neutral. A pH greater than 7 is alkaline, while a pH less than 7 is acidic.
Some say that alkaline water can help prevent disease, such as cancer and stroke. But these claims are not research-backed.
It is also said to have an antioxidant effect and helps with detox. A small 2018 study in Japan suggested that drinking alkaline electrolyzed water improved stool in some of the participants.
Supporters claim it helps flush out toxins, but your kidneys already do this job well.
Should you drink it?
It might be safe in moderation, but don’t rely to enrich your health. Stick to a balanced diet and enough plain water daily. Moreover, you should not consume it if you have a kidney condition or are taking medication that alters their kidney function.
Minerals from alkaline water could start to accumulate in their bodies. If you drink alkaline water with pH levels above 9, you might find the taste bitter.
And for people who regularly take stomach acid production blockers called proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) to maintain a higher stomach pH, drinking strong alkaline water could be dangerous.