5 foods that balance hormones naturally

Flaxseed

Rich in lignans (plant compounds that mimic estrogen mildly) and omega-3s, they help regulate estrogen balance and support reproductive and thyroid health.

Avocados

Packed with healthy monounsaturated fats and vitamin E, they support progesterone production, reduce inflammation, and aid adrenal gland function.

Cruciferous Vegetables (broccoli, kale, cauliflower)

Contain indole-3-carbinol, which helps the body metabolize estrogen efficiently and maintain hormonal equilibrium.

Berries

High in antioxidants and fiber, they support insulin balance and reduce oxidative stress that disrupts hormone function.

Turmeric

Its active compound curcumin reduces inflammation, supports liver detoxification (essential for hormone clearance), and helps regulate cortisol levels.

