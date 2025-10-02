5 foods that balance hormones naturally

Flaxseed
Rich in lignans (plant compounds that mimic estrogen mildly) and omega-3s, they help regulate estrogen balance and support reproductive and thyroid health.
Avocados
Packed with healthy monounsaturated fats and vitamin E, they support progesterone production, reduce inflammation, and aid adrenal gland function.
Cruciferous Vegetables (broccoli, kale, cauliflower)
Contain indole-3-carbinol, which helps the body metabolize estrogen efficiently and maintain hormonal equilibrium.
Berries
High in antioxidants and fiber, they support insulin balance and reduce oxidative stress that disrupts hormone function.
Turmeric
Its active compound curcumin reduces inflammation, supports liver detoxification (essential for hormone clearance), and helps regulate cortisol levels.