Delhi’s AQI Hits 426 during Diwali: How toxic smog can sneak into your heart health

As Diwali celebrations light up the city, pollution has made an unwelcome return. Delhi’s air quality index has soared to 426, far beyond the safe limit. A thick grey smog blankets the sky, once again making Delhi the city with the worst air quality in the country. Doctors now warn that this toxic air isn’t just harming your lungs; it could be taking a serious toll on your heart as well.
As cities grapple with worsening air quality, doctors are urging people to take heart health more seriously. According to Dr L. K. Jha, Associate Director and Head of Unit-II, Cardiology at Asian Hospital, toxic air pollutants are quietly damaging cardiovascular health, and the effects may be more widespread than previously believed. Autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and even thyroid disorders during periods of heavy pollution are making their way and have increased with each burst of crackers.
You’d think early morning walks are the healthiest way to start the day, but not here in Delhi! In the early hours, the air tends to be more stagnant, which means pollution can hang around closer to the ground. This can be especially harsh on seniors, who are more sensitive to poor air quality. Even a brief walk can lead to conditions like shortness of breath, chest tightness, and fatigue.
There’s no magic fix for this stuff, but precautions can go a long way. For starters, seniors should steer clear of those early morning outings and keep those air purifiers running at home. And let’s not forget the humble mask, just because the COVID era has clocked out doesn’t mean masks are out of style. Keep a good one handy; a good quality mask can be a real help.
Oh, and monitoring your health is crucial. Pay attention to symptoms like persistent coughing, dizziness, or wheezing; these should not be ignored and may require medical attention.
Alternatives for outdoor physical activities can help your body be in a healthier condition.
Yoga: Try gentle yoga and focus on your breathing. Move your body slowly and do stretches that keep the blood flowing happily without much stress.
Indoor Walking: We know that urge to go out for a run or a stroll in the garden. It is not going to help because the environment is trying to kill us. So, use a treadmill in a well ventilated area with an air purifier.
Maintaining a clean indoor environment by regularly cleaning and ventilating your home, limiting outdoor exposure on high pollution days by staying indoors, and consulting healthcare providers for regular check-ups can help with this evil of environmental hazards.