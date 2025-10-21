Delhi’s AQI Hits 426 during Diwali: How toxic smog can sneak into your heart health

As Diwali celebrations light up the city, pollution has made an unwelcome return. Delhi’s air quality index has soared to 426, far beyond the safe limit. A thick grey smog blankets the sky, once again making Delhi the city with the worst air quality in the country. Doctors now warn that this toxic air isn’t just harming your lungs; it could be taking a serious toll on your heart as well.

Breathing Danger: What Delhi’s smog during Diwali means for your heart and daily life

As cities grapple with worsening air quality, doctors are urging people to take heart health more seriously. According to Dr L. K. Jha, Associate Director and Head of Unit-II, Cardiology at Asian Hospital, toxic air pollutants are quietly damaging cardiovascular health, and the effects may be more widespread than previously believed. Autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and even thyroid disorders during periods of heavy pollution are making their way and have increased with each burst of crackers.

You’d think early morning walks are the healthiest way to start the day, but not here in Delhi! In the early hours, the air tends to be more stagnant, which means pollution can hang around closer to the ground. This can be especially harsh on seniors, who are more sensitive to poor air quality. Even a brief walk can lead to conditions like shortness of breath, chest tightness, and fatigue.