How to manage endometriosis risk: Lifestyle habits that may support reproductive health

Endometriosis is a chronic condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, causing inflammation, pain, and in some cases, fertility challenges. It affects an estimated one in 10 women of reproductive age globally. Yet, it often takes years to diagnose because symptoms can vary widely and are frequently dismissed as "normal" menstrual discomfort.

Endometriosis awareness: Lifestyle tips to support reproductive health

World Health Organization states that endometriosis affects roughly 1 in 10 women and girls of reproductive age (around 190 million people globally) and covers symptoms, diagnosis delays, treatment options, and the impact on fertility and quality of life.

While there is no guaranteed way to prevent endometriosis, research suggests that certain lifestyle habits may help reduce inflammation, support hormonal balance, and promote overall reproductive health. These measures are not a substitute for medical care but can complement treatment and improve quality of life.