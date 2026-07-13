How to manage endometriosis risk: Lifestyle habits that may support reproductive health

Endometriosis is a chronic condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, causing inflammation, pain, and in some cases, fertility challenges. It affects an estimated one in 10 women of reproductive age globally. Yet, it often takes years to diagnose because symptoms can vary widely and are frequently dismissed as "normal" menstrual discomfort.
World Health Organization states that endometriosis affects roughly 1 in 10 women and girls of reproductive age (around 190 million people globally) and covers symptoms, diagnosis delays, treatment options, and the impact on fertility and quality of life.
While there is no guaranteed way to prevent endometriosis, research suggests that certain lifestyle habits may help reduce inflammation, support hormonal balance, and promote overall reproductive health. These measures are not a substitute for medical care but can complement treatment and improve quality of life.
Maintain an anti-inflammatory diet
Chronic inflammation plays a significant role in endometriosis. Choosing foods that help combat inflammation may benefit overall reproductive health.
A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, and fatty fish provides antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids, which may help reduce inflammation. Leafy greens, berries, tomatoes, olive oil, salmon, sardines, and walnuts are particularly beneficial.
On the other hand, limiting highly processed foods, sugary snacks, trans fats, and excessive red or processed meat may help lower inflammatory markers. While dietary changes alone cannot treat endometriosis, they can support overall wellbeing.
Stay physically active
Regular exercise offers multiple benefits for hormonal and reproductive health. Moderate-intensity activities such as brisk walking, swimming, cycling, yoga, or strength training can improve circulation, reduce inflammation, and help regulate hormone levels.
Exercise also stimulates the release of endorphins—natural pain-relieving chemicals that may help ease menstrual discomfort and improve mood. Experts generally recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week.
The key is consistency rather than intensity. Gentle movement during painful periods, such as stretching or yoga, may also provide relief.
Maintain a healthy body weight
Body fat influences the production and metabolism of estrogen, a hormone closely linked to endometriosis. Maintaining a healthy weight through balanced nutrition and regular physical activity may help support hormonal balance.
Crash diets or excessive exercise, however, can disrupt menstrual cycles and negatively affect reproductive health. Sustainable lifestyle habits are far more beneficial than quick fixes.
Prioritise quality sleep
Sleep is essential for hormone regulation, immune function, and tissue repair. Poor sleep can increase inflammation and heighten pain sensitivity, potentially worsening symptoms associated with endometriosis.
Aim for seven to nine hours of quality sleep each night. Maintaining a consistent bedtime, reducing screen exposure before sleep, and creating a calm sleeping environment can all contribute to better rest.
Manage stress effectively
Although stress does not directly cause endometriosis, chronic stress can worsen pain perception and affect hormonal balance.
Practices such as mindfulness meditation, deep breathing exercises, journaling, yoga, or spending time in nature may help reduce stress levels. Some people also find counselling or support groups helpful in coping with the emotional impact of living with chronic pelvic pain.
Limit exposure to harmful substances
Researchers continue to study the role of environmental chemicals known as endocrine disruptors, which may interfere with hormone function. While the evidence is still evolving, limiting unnecessary exposure is a sensible precaution.
Simple steps include avoiding smoking, reducing alcohol consumption, storing food in glass containers rather than damaged plastic ones when possible, and following safe food-handling practices. Choosing fresh, minimally processed foods may also reduce exposure to certain chemicals.
Don't ignore menstrual symptoms
One of the biggest barriers to early diagnosis is normalising severe menstrual pain. Pain that interferes with school, work, daily activities, or requires frequent pain medication should not be dismissed.
Other warning signs include heavy menstrual bleeding, pain during or after sexual intercourse, chronic pelvic or lower back pain, pain during bowel movements or urination, especially during menstruation, difficulty conceiving, persistent fatigue or bloating around the menstrual cycle, seeking medical advice early can help identify the cause and improve treatment outcomes and eep up with regular health check-ups
Routine visits to a gynaecologist can help monitor reproductive health, especially if there is a family history of endometriosis or persistent menstrual symptoms. Although there is currently no screening test that can reliably detect endometriosis before symptoms develop, discussing concerns early allows healthcare providers to recommend appropriate evaluation and management.