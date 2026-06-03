Do smartphones affect hormones and fertility? Here's what research reveals

One of the most discussed recent studies involved 2,886 Swiss men aged 18 to 22. Researchers found that men who used their mobile phones more than 20 times per day had lower sperm concentrations compared with less frequent users. Interestingly, the study did not find consistent associations with sperm motility or morphology, and keeping a phone in a trouser pocket was not clearly linked to poorer semen parameters. The findings suggest a possible relationship but do not prove that phone use directly causes fertility problems.
Scientists have proposed several explanations for these observations. One theory is that prolonged exposure to electromagnetic fields may increase oxidative stress, producing unstable molecules known as reactive oxygen species that can damage sperm cells. Another possibility is heat. The testes function best at temperatures slightly below normal body temperature, and extended exposure to heat from phones, laptops, or other devices may affect sperm production.
The hormone question: Are smartphones really to blame?
The evidence regarding hormones is even less clear. A 2021 systematic review examining wireless device radiation and male reproductive hormones found mixed results. Some animal studies suggested changes in testosterone, luteinizing hormone (LH), follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), and estrogen levels after prolonged exposure. However, human studies were inconsistent, and researchers concluded that there was insufficient evidence to establish a clear causal relationship between mobile phone use and hormone disruption in humans.
Importantly, major health reviews have not found strong evidence that everyday mobile phone use causes infertility. A large review commissioned by the World Health Organization and published in 2024 examined thousands of studies on radiofrequency exposure. Researchers reported no convincing evidence that mobile phone use affects male fertility and found only limited evidence regarding female fertility.
For women, research remains relatively limited. Most studies have focused on male reproductive health because sperm parameters are easier to measure. To date, there is no strong evidence that smartphone use directly affects ovulation, menstrual cycles, or the ability to conceive. Concerns about fertility-tracking apps are generally related to the accuracy of predictions rather than biological effects of the phones themselves.
Overall, the current scientific consensus is that smartphones are unlikely to be a major cause of infertility or hormonal disorders. While some studies suggest possible effects on sperm quality, the evidence remains inconsistent and often observational, meaning other lifestyle factors, such as stress, lack of exercise, poor sleep, obesity, smoking, and alcohol consumption, could also contribute to the findings.
For those who are concerned, simple precautionary measures can be taken without disrupting daily life. Avoid keeping an actively transmitting phone directly against the body for long periods, use speaker mode or earphones for lengthy calls, and avoid placing laptops or other heat-generating devices directly on the lap for extended periods. These steps may reduce exposure while researchers continue to investigate the long-term effects of wireless technology.
In conclusion, current evidence does not show that smartphones definitively harm fertility or hormones. Some studies suggest a potential effect on sperm quality, but the overall scientific picture remains uncertain, and any impact appears to be small compared with well-established lifestyle factors that influence reproductive health.
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