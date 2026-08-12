UFC 330 title fight: How and where to watch the Islam Makhachev Vs Ian Machado Garry match

The UFC 330 title fight will take place on Saturday, August 15, 2026 between Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado as they fight for the welterweight championship in the headlining event of the evening in Philadelphia.

When and where to watch the UFC 330 title fight?

UFC 330 is all set for a riveting contest with multiple fights set to take place at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on Saturday. The main event will see Islam Makhachev face off against Ian Machado Garry in the welterweight title bout. Mackenzie Dern and Gillian Robertson will take on each other in Women's strawweight title Bout which will be the evening's co-main event.