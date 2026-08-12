UFC 330 title fight: How and where to watch the Islam Makhachev Vs Ian Machado Garry match

The UFC 330 title fight will take place on Saturday, August 15, 2026 between Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado as they fight for the welterweight championship in the headlining event of the evening in Philadelphia.
UFC 330 is all set for a riveting contest with multiple fights set to take place at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on Saturday. The main event will see Islam Makhachev face off against Ian Machado Garry in the welterweight title bout. Mackenzie Dern and Gillian Robertson will take on each other in Women's strawweight title Bout which will be the evening's co-main event.
Other main card bouts include Charles Johnson vs. Jose Ochoa, Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dustin Stoltzfus and Edson Barboza vs. Esteban Ribovics. The early prelims will begin at 5 p.m. ET (2:30 a.m. IST), the prelims at 7 p.m. ET (4:30 a.m. IST) and the main card is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET (6:30 a.m. IST).
Fans in India can watch the high-voltage fights on Sony Sports network where it will be broadcast live. The event will be live streamed on Sony Liv in India, exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States and on TNT Sports in UK.
Islam Makhachev will defend the welterweight title for the first time on Saturday after making his division debut at the UFC 322. He will face Ian Machado Garry in the 170-pound championship. He is the reigning number 1 rank holder in the UFC welterweight division and has an impeccable professional record of only one loss and 17 wins. The matchup is extraordinary and promises a lot of drama that fans cannot wait for.
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