UFC's Arman Tsarukyan claims easy victory over Indian influencer Ankit Baiyanpuria in Hype FC event

A highly awaited contest

In just three minutes, Arman Tsarukyan forced Ankit Baiyanpuria to submission in front of a roaring crowd at the Tashir Arena, Yerevan, Armenia where the victor had an overwhelming home support. Now, he is expected to return to the UFC ring soon and fans are looking forward to it.

Ankit had to concede to his opponent's armbar submission but it was a historic night for him too. The influencer has been training in combat sports for only a couple of years now and had to fight one of the biggest names. With over 8 million followers on Instagram, he has always been interested in MMA and combat sports and even dreams to bring these formats to India.