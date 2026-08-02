UFC's Arman Tsarukyan claims easy victory over Indian influencer Ankit Baiyanpuria in Hype FC event

Arman Tsarukyann and Ankit Baiyanpuria competed in the Hype Fighting Championship Grappling event on August 1, 2026 and the former secured a resounding victory in the main event, giving his opponent little chance. With this win, Arman successfully defended his Hype FC championship belt.
Armenian-American mixed martial artist Arman Tsarukyan is a well-known UFC contender who competes in the lightweight division. He crushed Indian fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuria in their Hype FC Grappling fight.
Arman came off a loss recently, when he was beaten by Colby Covington at RAF 11. However, that was his first defeat in combat sports in more than four years. However, fans saw him back in form on Saturday as he claimed an easy win.
Going into the event, the Armenian-American was the heavy favourite and he lived up to the expectations and dominated throughout. To be fair to his Indian opponent, Ankit has had no combat sports experience given that his claim to fame is being an inspirational fitness influencer.
In just three minutes, Arman Tsarukyan forced Ankit Baiyanpuria to submission in front of a roaring crowd at the Tashir Arena, Yerevan, Armenia where the victor had an overwhelming home support. Now, he is expected to return to the UFC ring soon and fans are looking forward to it.
Ankit had to concede to his opponent's armbar submission but it was a historic night for him too. The influencer has been training in combat sports for only a couple of years now and had to fight one of the biggest names. With over 8 million followers on Instagram, he has always been interested in MMA and combat sports and even dreams to bring these formats to India.