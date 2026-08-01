Arman Tsarukyan vs Ankit Baiyanpuria: When and how to watch the Hype FC event

Arman Tsarukyann and Ankit Baiyanpuria will face each other at the Hype Fighting Championship Grappling event on August 1, 2026. According to multiple reports, the fight will be live streamed on YouTube at 5 pm Local Time (6.30 pm IST).
Arman Tsarukyan is an Armenian-American mixed martial artist, known for competing in the IFC lightweight division. The 29-year-old will take on fitness influencer from India, Ankit Baiyanpuria at the Hype Fighting Championship Grappling event on Saturday.
The combat sports event will take place at the Tashir Arena, Yerevan, Armenia and Indian fans can watch it from 6:30 PM IST. The contest is one of the most awaited given the unique match-up.
The fight will be live streamed on the official streaming platforms and YouTube channels of Hype Fighting such as W.TV where events are largely streamed globally. The official page of Hype Fighting has also announced and confirmed the news.
Hype FC follows a strict submission-only grappling rules. This means, no strikes, kicks, meaning punches are allowed and elbows and knees are also restricted territory.
A fighter can only be defeated if the opponent forces them to concede by a joint lock or legal choke, thus submitting to the victor. If neither of the two fighter secure a submission within the time allotted to them, the match ends in a draw or can go to overtime but this decision depends on the rules and regulations.
As Arman and Ankit prepare to get into the ring, all eyes are on them. Arman has significant experience and therefore advantage over Ankit, given that he is one of the most successful UFC lightweight contenders and a strong grappler. Ankit, on the other hand, is no match in terms of match experience but is a popular fitness figure on social media. He is known for his intense training videos and fitness challenges.