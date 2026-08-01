Arman Tsarukyan vs Ankit Baiyanpuria: When and how to watch the Hype FC event

Hype FC follows a strict submission-only grappling rules. This means, no strikes, kicks, meaning punches are allowed and elbows and knees are also restricted territory.

A fighter can only be defeated if the opponent forces them to concede by a joint lock or legal choke, thus submitting to the victor. If neither of the two fighter secure a submission within the time allotted to them, the match ends in a draw or can go to overtime but this decision depends on the rules and regulations.

As Arman and Ankit prepare to get into the ring, all eyes are on them. Arman has significant experience and therefore advantage over Ankit, given that he is one of the most successful UFC lightweight contenders and a strong grappler. Ankit, on the other hand, is no match in terms of match experience but is a popular fitness figure on social media. He is known for his intense training videos and fitness challenges.