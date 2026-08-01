UFC Belgrade: Who is fighting in the headline event and where to watch?

It is UFC Fight Night as UFC Belgrade sees Uroš Medić and Daniel Rodriguez take on each other in the welterweight bout at the Belgrade Arena in Belgrade, Serbia. The fight will take place on August 1, 2026 along with the co-main event which features Navajo Stirling against Jan Blachowicz in the light heavyweight bout.
Uroš Medić and Daniel Rodriguez are part of the Main Card event of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Belgrade which starts at 10:30 PM IST. The Prelims, which will see multiple fights take place, will also happen on August 1, 2026 and will begin on 7:30 PM IST.
The UFC Belgrade fights, including the Prelims and the Main Card event will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India and fans can also stream the live event on the Sony LIV app. In the United States of America, the fights will be live streamed on Paramount+.
In the Main Event, Uroš and Daniel will contest in a five-round welterweight bout. It is the headline event of the UFC Fight Night. Uroš Medić, popularly known as 'The Doctor' is a mixed martial artist from Serbia who competes in the welterweight division of UFC and is known for his aggressive style.
Daniel Rodriguez, on the other hand, is an American professional mixed martial artist who competes in the same division as his opponent. He has an impeccable winning record and had famously defeated Kevin Holland in 2025.
Ahead of tonights high-voltage contest, Uroš has emerged as the heavy favourite against Daniel and has more than 78% probability win compared to his opponents' 22% who will be coming in as the underdog.
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