UFC Belgrade: Who is fighting in the headline event and where to watch?

It is UFC Fight Night as UFC Belgrade sees Uroš Medić and Daniel Rodriguez take on each other in the welterweight bout at the Belgrade Arena in Belgrade, Serbia. The fight will take place on August 1, 2026 along with the co-main event which features Navajo Stirling against Jan Blachowicz in the light heavyweight bout.

Uroš Medić vs. Daniel Rodriguez to face off in the UFC Belgrade

Uroš Medić and Daniel Rodriguez are part of the Main Card event of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Belgrade which starts at 10:30 PM IST. The Prelims, which will see multiple fights take place, will also happen on August 1, 2026 and will begin on 7:30 PM IST.