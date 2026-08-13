Lionel Messi returns to the pitch days after losing father

Following Jorge's tragic death on Saturday, certain reports suggested the footballer will take an indefinite break from football but the 39-year-old proved them wrong when he took to the field in the second half of the game on Wednesday, replacing Daniel Pinter, to a roaring crowd. He was named as one of the substitutes and started on the bench.

Unfortunately, Inter Miami lost the match 3-2, crashing out of the Leagues Cup. However, the stands cheered for Messi, who is going through a very difficult period but made sure to fulfil his professional commitment. In his last appearance for the club, against Atlético de San Luis on August 5 saw him score a brace. He only missed the MLS side's second group stage match against Monterrey which they lost 2-1.

Lionel Messi's emotional farewell to his father

Before getting back to play football, Lionel Messi penned a very emotional note for his father on Instagram where he expressed doubt about being able to continue playing for much longer. Fans were relieved to see him back in business so soon despite the deep personal loss.