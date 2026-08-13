Lionel Messi returns to the pitch days after losing father

Lionel Messi is back on the pitch, days after a devastating personal loss. The Argentine star lost his father, Jorge Messi, on Saturday, August 8, 2026 and returned to represent his club, Inter Miami, just four days later, on Wednesday, August 12.
Lionel Messi took very little time away after his father's demise. He was in Rosario, Argentina to attend Jorge Messi's funeral just days before he donned the pink shirt to represent Inter Miami in their important Leagues Cup group-stage match against Mexican club León.
Following Jorge's tragic death on Saturday, certain reports suggested the footballer will take an indefinite break from football but the 39-year-old proved them wrong when he took to the field in the second half of the game on Wednesday, replacing Daniel Pinter, to a roaring crowd. He was named as one of the substitutes and started on the bench.
Unfortunately, Inter Miami lost the match 3-2, crashing out of the Leagues Cup. However, the stands cheered for Messi, who is going through a very difficult period but made sure to fulfil his professional commitment. In his last appearance for the club, against Atlético de San Luis on August 5 saw him score a brace. He only missed the MLS side's second group stage match against Monterrey which they lost 2-1.
Before getting back to play football, Lionel Messi penned a very emotional note for his father on Instagram where he expressed doubt about being able to continue playing for much longer. Fans were relieved to see him back in business so soon despite the deep personal loss.
The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner also shared a message thanking everyone for their support as his family deals with the profound loss. "I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the love, respect, and enormous consideration you showed me and my family during this painful time following my dad's passing", Messi wrote in Spanish.
The footballer continued, "Thank you for being with us, for every message, every gesture, and, above all, for respecting our grief and privacy."
Jorge Messi also represented his son as an agent and his loss had sent the football world into mourning. Inter Miami were prepared to give their captain as much times he needs to recover from the loss.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels