Chungreng Koren: All about the ‘Indian Rhino’ eyeing a UFC contract

Chungreng Koren popularly known as the Indian Rhino is set to compete in the Road To UFC semifinals in Shanghai, China, on August 28. Hailing from Manipur’s Koireng village, he will now face Japan’s Ryo Tajima in the bantamweight division.

Chungreng Koren: Two more wins can land this Manipuri fighter as the UFC champion

Chungreng’s upcoming face-off on August 28 is expected to deliver plenty of excitement for fans, and if he wins, he will be one step closer to earning a UFC contract. The fighter’s journey in combat sports began with wrestling, which laid the foundation for his transition to mixed martial arts. In 2018, after his marriage, he shifted to MMA so that he could earn a little extra.

With some amazing successes, he began his professional mixed martial arts career around 2021. Following that, he has participated in some of the grandest fights and brought fame to his beautiful state and to India, proudly earning the nickname Indian Rhino.