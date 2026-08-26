Chungreng Koren: All about the ‘Indian Rhino’ eyeing a UFC contract

Chungreng Koren popularly known as the Indian Rhino is set to compete in the Road To UFC semifinals in Shanghai, China, on August 28. Hailing from Manipur’s Koireng village, he will now face Japan’s Ryo Tajima in the bantamweight division.
Chungreng’s upcoming face-off on August 28 is expected to deliver plenty of excitement for fans, and if he wins, he will be one step closer to earning a UFC contract. The fighter’s journey in combat sports began with wrestling, which laid the foundation for his transition to mixed martial arts. In 2018, after his marriage, he shifted to MMA so that he could earn a little extra.
With some amazing successes, he began his professional mixed martial arts career around 2021. Following that, he has participated in some of the grandest fights and brought fame to his beautiful state and to India, proudly earning the nickname Indian Rhino.
Back in 2024, the fighter went viral for his victory speech urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help bring peace in his home state, Manipur. While much has changed over the years, Northeast India continues to produce exceptional sporting talent, particularly in combat sports.
At this point, it’s a crucial moment in the fighter’s journey, because two more victories would potentially earn him a UFC contract. A defeat, however, could put his UFC aspirations on hold. For Chungreng, the stakes extend beyond personal success, as he hopes to carry the pride of Manipur and India with him every time he steps into the cage.