Manipur's Rath Yatra: Kang Chingba brings Imphal together in a 10-day celebration

In Manipur, Rath Yatra is an annual event, during which the roads of Imphal are flooded by thousands of worshippers. They pull the chariot that carries Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra, just like that in other placces, during the 10-day festiva, Kang Chingba. It is one among the largest religious events celebrated in Manipur. And for many, pulling the ropes of the chariot is not just a religious practice but a way of washing away their sorrows.

Manipur Rath Yatra 2026: A festival rooted in history and Meitei traditions

The Meitei community commemorate Kang Chingba in the Manipuri lunar month of Engen, which is normally celebrated sometime during late June to early July each year. The festival commences on the second day of Engen and ends on the tenth day, which marks the occasion of Purna Yatra, alternatively known as Kang Len. Hari Shayan and Ningol Paali are celebrated two days later.