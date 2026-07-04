Manipur's Rath Yatra: Kang Chingba brings Imphal together in a 10-day celebration

In Manipur, Rath Yatra is an annual event, during which the roads of Imphal are flooded by thousands of worshippers. They pull the chariot that carries Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra, just like that in other placces, during the 10-day festiva, Kang Chingba. It is one among the largest religious events celebrated in Manipur. And for many, pulling the ropes of the chariot is not just a religious practice but a way of washing away their sorrows.
The Meitei community commemorate Kang Chingba in the Manipuri lunar month of Engen, which is normally celebrated sometime during late June to early July each year. The festival commences on the second day of Engen and ends on the tenth day, which marks the occasion of Purna Yatra, alternatively known as Kang Len. Hari Shayan and Ningol Paali are celebrated two days later.
Kang is a term for the big wooden chariot on which the ceremony takes place, and Chingba means to pull. Manipur's Rath Yatra has been influenced by the popular Rath Yatra at Puri. The big wooden chariot depicts the style of architecture prevailing in Manipur. Earlier the chariot also boasted of a seven-coloured flag of Kangleipak; which, later, got replaced by a Kangshi bell.
This festival traces its history to the time of King Meidingu Charairongba, who ruled between 1697 and 1709. At that time, a Brahmin from Puri came to settle in Imphal and introduced the worship of Jagannath. Kang Chingba joined the royal court in 1780 during the rule of King Bhagyachandra after the creation of the Shree Bijoy Govindajee Temple. It was later made into a public festival in 1832 by King Gambhir Singh.
Manipur's Rath Yatra procession is carried out after placing the idols on the decorated Kang. Devotional music is sung by Sankirtana groups in the procession and people pay their offerings with fruits, flowers, agarbattis and barti, cotton wicks dipped in ghee. The traditional path lies between Govindajee Temple and Sanathong.
The procession at Shree Bijoy Govindajee Temple happens before lunch. This is followed by the more elaborate Konung Kang Chingba procession at Shree Shree Govindajee Temple. Every day, Jayadev bhajans and Choitep Chongba dances take place in the mandap of the local Brahmin community. The devotees have khechri as their prasad, similar to a bengali khichuri or North indian khichdi, a dish made with rice and pulses.
The 10th day of Manipur's Rath Yatra celebrates Purna Yatra, during which the chariot traverses the same path. The devotees generally travel without any footwear and wear white clothes. The reason for this practice is that water is often sprinkled on the road to make it cooler. On the 12th day comes Hari Shayan, which means the sleep of Lord Hari, followed by Ningol Paali and seasonal offerings.
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