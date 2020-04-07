If there is anything that can contain coronavirus, it is social distancing and our country realised it well in time. As India enters the third week of lockdown, the conversations are largely centering around the importance of health and well-being, especially with influencers and national icons highlighting the importance of staying indoors while also sharing tips on how to make the most of this time.

Taking an initiative to encourage these discussions, Twitter has launched a custom emoji today that depicts the importance of staying at home in the present scenario.

The emoji can be activated in 10 Indian languages apart from English, including Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Gujarati, Oria, Punjabi, Malayalam and Urdu.

The emoji can be inserted by using any of the following hashtags: #HealthyAtHome,#StayHome,#WorldHealthDay,#घरपररहें,#घरमेंरहेंस्वस्थरहें, #घरीचरहा, #வீட்டில்இரு, #বাড়িতেথাকুন, #ଘରେରୁହନ୍ତୁ, #ఇంటివద్దనేఉండండి,#ਘਰੇਰਹੋ, #ઘરેજરહો, #വീട്ടിലിരിക്കാം, #ಮನೆಯಲ್ಲೇಇರಿ, #گھر_میں_رہو.

It is to be noted that Twitter had launched a handwashing emoji last month in the wake of the global pandemic.