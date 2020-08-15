I’ve tried several devices from NOISE and find them to be of high quality and packed with features. The Colorfit Nav is no exception. This GPS smartwatch is a snug fit on the wrist with a well-balanced weight. The sync with the NoiseFIT X app is seamless, and I really enjoy large and crisp displays (1.4”) like this one, making it easy to get all my metrics at a glance. Speaking of metrics, the Nav provides accurate 24/7 heart-rate monitoring and an activity graph that provided me quick info on number of steps taken, calories burnt, distance moved, sleep numbers as well as active minutes. The Breathe component is my favourite, as it lets me relax by guiding my breath while lowering my heart rate. The IP 68 rating is a blessing. I managed to splash it inside water many times and it came out fine. Battery life is decent — about five days with GPS on. Nav is also unique in the way that it lets you track activities with real-time accuracy for pace and distance, thanks to a six-axis sensor. As a bonus, we also get multiple watch faces (all goodlooking) that are customisable and integrate with Google Fit. I would definitely recommend this watch for those seeking an active lifestyle.

Rs. 3,999

gonoise.com