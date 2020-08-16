One of the bright aspects of the Bip S Lite is how ergonomic it is to wear, courtesy an ultra-light body and strap. The screen is fairly bright but a tad small compared to competitors (more dial space could be used). The battery is the real star here and goes on for more than 20 days. The essentials including steps, sleep monitoring and heart monitoring were all reasonably accurate plus you can use it while swimming. Of note is the PAI health assessment system that provides a continuous assessment of your health. The Amazfit Bip S Lite is a simple smartwatch with multiple features at this price bracket and is a step up from fitness bands.

Rs. 3,799

in.Amazfit.com