Sony’s WH1000 series is touted as among the best by consumers. The new WH 1000XM4 wants to take it to the next level. The premium noise-cancelling headphones elevate sound to make your listening experience blissful. LDAC transmits three times more data compared to regular BT allowing hi-res audio to sound as it was meant to. Its adaptive tech even learns your favourite locations and your audio needs, while super-soft earpads provide a stable and comfortable fit all day. Provides up to 30 hours of battery life.

Rs. 26,000

sony.com