Jabra’s Elite 45h is an on-ear wireless headphone that I decided to test drive over the course of the last week and found it to be a super pleasant and smooth ride (mostly). The set up was quick as the 45h connects to pretty much anything you throw at it with ease. The first test was a noisy webinar via Zoom which was super clear with great vocal separation and excellent audibility. These cans are quite comfortable once you’ve adjusted them for your head. Next was some WAP with Cardi B and Taylor Swift’s Exile (feat Bon Iver). The sonics were top-notch considering its an on-ear headphone. Netflix and Hotstar were also enjoyable with no appreciable lag. The only issue of fit, I foresee, is for those with bigger heads or larger ears. Having said that Jabra’s devices are a delight and the 45h is right up there with looks to match its sound.

Rs. 9,999

jabra.in