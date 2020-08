MS has a new phone called the Surface Duo which has dual screens and promises maximum mobile productivity. It also integrates Microsoft 365 along with Android apps. Dual screens offer great options like multiple apps side by side, drag and drop, movie viewing in ‘tent’ layout, USB C 3.1, all-day battery, up to 8.1” screen view, note-taking and more. Pre-order now.

Rs. 1.05 lakh

Microsoft.com