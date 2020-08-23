Wyze cameras are great. I personally use a couple of them at home, indoors. Now they’ve introduced an outdoor cam that works and doesn't cost a bomb. The Wyze Cam Outdoor can be mounted pretty much anywhere, moved around and can record everything. The wire-free device is IP65 water-resistant, streams 1080p and records with battery life lasting more than three months on a charge. Night vision is crisp while a base station lets you connect multiple cams and view them simultaneously.

Rs. 3,700

wyze.com