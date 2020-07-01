There’s something about compact wireless speakers that gets me all happy and excited, possibly a yearning for that one singular hand-held speaker that will chase away all my blues. Coming to reality, I had the opportunity to try out an excellent 5w speaker that punches way above its cost. The BTS 05 from Thomson is a “good-looker” without a doubt and is minimal yet elegantly crafted in an unusual form factor.

Firing it up with some Spotify, I played Bad Liar from Imagine Dragons that sounded melodious and airy, the soundstage was not very large but the warmth of the music was engaging. Bass-heads need to stay away from this one though. I then connected via BT to my iPad and watched Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker via the BTS-05. Results were remarkably good with brilliant audio clarity and comfortable depth. Overall I found this speaker make up for what it lacked in size and power by providing a pleasant and clear sonic experience. Great value for the price.thomsonaudio.in