I found this USB Type-C Dual Drive to be of enormous use during the time I spent with it. Firstly, it slots into any smartphone with a USB-C port and enables easy file movement from the phone to pretty much anything that has a USB A port (desktops, Macs, PCs). Secondly, it manages to transfer data from my MacBook to my Android smartphone in no time at all.

This is a great benefit for me with reference to photos and music files as well as moving movies from one device to another (speeds up to 150MB/s). I tried a 128 GB storage version (sizes start from 32gigs and go up to 1TB) and found it fast and effective. It also works well to empty your phone off much-needed storage space. Backing up photos was simple, and the device itself looks premium while being easy-to-carry in your pocket/bag.

Prices start from Rs. 849 for 32GB version.

amazon.in