I’ve been overwhelmed by the time I’ve spent with Oppo’s Find X2 over the last few weeks. The novel smartphone is packed to the gills with excellent hardware and fluid software.

The Black Ceramic version I tested has a sleek, smooth finish with a brilliant OLED curved screen that sports a 120Hz refresh rate for butter-like scrolling, insanely sharp 3k QHD+ resolution that reinvigorated my interest in movies and games plus an incredible colour gamut and HDR 10+ certification.

The rear cameras on this Snapdragon 865 beast just bring out the best in images with vividness, clarity and natural colour reproduction. Photos that are taken in very dimly lit scenarios and near darkness pop out like never before, while Ultra Steady Video Pro is as rock steady as you get for hyper motion videos.

The phone is 5G-ready and SuperVOOC charges at insane speeds. I managed to get a zero to full charge in 36 minutes! Call clarity is excellent, while 12GB of RAM with 256gb (UFS 3.0) storage ensure no glitches ever. Color OS 7.1 is slick with an easy to use UI and comes with OPPO Relax which I found very beneficial for me.

I only missed the 3.5mm connector and wished the Find X2 had more speakers in the bottom for better audio output. All in all this is a cracker of a phone and very highly recommended! Available in Black and Ocean.

Rs. 64,990

amazon.in