The Kakao Friends special Edition of Belkin’s 10W pad is a visual delight and uplifts your mood just by being there. The Qi charger charges up compatible wireless charging devices like my iPhone and certain Android phones in quick time while adding the convenience of not having to plug your phone in or searching for a cable. It’s also super light and charges through the thickest of my cases. Featherweight and easy to carry, this is an ideal device for WFH schedules where you can just place your phone next to you on the charger and chill while it fills. The Pad can also charge certain wireless earbuds like Airpod Pros and Samsung Galaxy Buds using their wireless charging case.

Rs. 3,499

belkin.com