I spent a couple of weeks with the phone and found it to be very slim and light compared to phones out there. The camera does its job exceedingly well in day-and-night conditions. The phone sports an AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ that is great for movies and content in Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and other OTT platforms. FunTouch OS is relatively smooth and customisable with a bit of bloatware. My gaming experience was good on this phone thanks to the fluid and smooth Alto’s Odyssey running fine, as well as Asphalt Legends burning up rubber in style. Of special note is Vivo’s approach to night and dim light photography (especially Astro photo-mode) as well as Audio Zoom that was a cut above similarly priced phones. My minor gripes include the omission of a flagship chipset and the lack of 3.5mm jack and MicroSD card support. A good mid range phone from Vivo!

Rs. 34,990

shop.vivo.com