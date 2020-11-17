Dylect’s 32-inch smart TV provides great value at its price point. The picture quality was very good for movies and TV with the colours vibrant and natural to my senses, viewing angles were excellent too. The sound was accurate and responsive, especially for movies and games. Connecting online is straightforward and I was able to project my smartphone with ease. TV compatible versions of Netflix and YouTube work fairly well. Hooking up my laptop was also easy, providing an alternate option for WFH. There’s a lot to like about Dylect’s smart TV. Rs. 15, 999

