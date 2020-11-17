Vivo has a new V20 Special Edition aimed at enhancing both the user experience while offering a unique premium design language. The smartphone looks sleek and trendy and is also thin at 7.83mm and weighs a mere 171 grams. I found it nice to hold and elegant on the hand. The cameras at the front and rear do a good job of reproducing accurate photos even in relatively low light. I even attempted a 4K video of a thunderstorm which turned out very well. The 6.44” AMOLED display is crisp with FHD+ resolution and fine for movies, apps and games. Flash charge is at 33w and gives north of 50% in 30 minutes, battery life lasted me for a day and sometimes with extra leftover. With Snapdragon 665, 8 gigs of RAM and 128GB of storage, this a phone that offers a well put together package at this price point. Available in Black or Green. Rs. 20, 990

