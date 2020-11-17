Zebronics’ range of ZEB Sound Bombs has always been excellent in sound quality offering a wide range of value. The Q Pro takes it to the next level with maximum features and sound to boot. The wireless earbuds are easy to set up and connect easily to any device with BT. Sound quality is great with a good warm soundstage courtesy Qualcomm aptX that performs just right across devices and media. I especially enjoyed the quick USB C charging and the excellent battery life of up to three entire days of playback time with case. Touch controls were simple, responsive and easy to engage with voice assistants. One big advantage over other TWS is the wireless charging offered by the case, not to forget IPX7 certification which enables the Q Pro to be used in diverse conditions. Highly recommended pair of earbuds! zebronics.com

