I’ve been using the Urban Lite for two weeks now and have come away very impressed by the remarkable set of features it boasts. Let’s start with metrics, heart rate is reasonably accurate and kept a watch over my ticker 24/7, steps tracking and sleep tracking were both spot-on with consistent measurements over time and in comparison with pro-trackers. Measuring blood oxygen levels (SpO2) is a bonus with results strikingly close to pulse oximeters, blood pressure was also very accurate, all this thanks to a NORDIC chipset and an HSR 3333 HR sensor onboard. Notifications look great on the large display, syncing is great with the Fit app that in turn connects to Apple Health. To top it all, it has IPX 68 rating that works great under all conditions. The best parts are the battery life which lasts me about a week and a water consumption reminder that helped me get to my ideal hydration levels. This is hands-down the best value-packed smartwatch currently at this price range, thanks to great finishing, elegant looks and a comprehensive feature set.

Rs. 5,499

gourban.in