Providing up to six hours of playtime (30 hrs with case), the Indy Evo is an excellent TWS where either bud can take calls and activate voice assistants. The Indy Evo also has improved ergonomics and allow you to answer calls, skip tracks, adjust volume, switch EQ and even turn on Ambient mode. Resistant to water, sweat and dust and incorporating tile tech for tracking, these buds are available in multiple colour options.

Rs. 5,999

skullcandy.in