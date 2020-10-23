The Blue Yeti is an incredible USB microphone from Logitech and made me a believer in how essential a quality USB mic is for great reproduction. Setup and syncing were seamless as this device works with both Mac and PC with ease. I tried to record and stream my daughter's piano sessions via stereo. Results were excellent with clarity, depth and a high level of naturality. I also managed to do an interview over Zoom with the Yeti hooked up via USB. The level of clarity was amazing and close to that which one can get with a professional pic like the Yeti. It can also be used for podcasting, voiceovers, vocals, conference calls and more. A great option for quality sound reproduction and recording.

Rs. 11,999

logitech.com