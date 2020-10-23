The GTX is a great-looking smartwatch from Mobvoi. Its also loaded to the gills with features and performance. The watch fit great on my wrist and has great visibility, even outdoors. Sync and setup is a no-brainer. I really appreciated the long battery life (10 days) that I got from the GTX, watch faces were interesting with a few levels of customisation to boot. Metrics were accurate even more so with the Workout modes. The IP68 water resistance is great for a splash in the pool. I did miss the Blood Oxygen Saturation feature that is covered by the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS. This is a solid, accurate smartwatch geared towards activity and fitness.

Rs. 6,999

mobvoi.com