The ZX1 is a full-frame camera from Zeiss that supports Android and has a 37mp full-frame sensor, fixed 35mm f/2 lens and an electronic viewfinder. A 4.3-inch touchscreen is handy, plus there's a built-in Adobe Lightroom to help you edit on the go. Wi-Fi, USB- C and 512 GB of storage ensures tons of high-quality photos.

zx1.zeiss.com

Rs. 4.4 lakh