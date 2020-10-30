This premium TWS from Wings was literally a revelation during the time I tested it out, punching out hi-fi audio and crystal clear calls with excellent ambient noise filtration. The earbuds fit really well into my ear canal with no sore feelings. Driven by a Qualcomm 3020 chipset, the sonics were top-notch with rich and clear audio thanks to aptX. Bass was plenty thanks to the Graphene drivers, I enjoyed bingeing on OTT for hours thanks to the comfort and clarity of these buds. Battery life was good at about 6hrs per charge with the case adding 24. Get these if you enjoy clear and punchy music and want zero noise and max clarity during your calls. Great for working out too.

Rs. 4,299

wingslifestyle.in