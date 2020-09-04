The Alpha is a pair of fine TWS earphones from Wings that offers super sound, excellent fit and long battery life. Wings products are usually top-notch in quality (I’ve tried several of their speakers and TWS). The ALPHA is no exception with looks to match. Setup is easy, pairing is quick with BT 5.0, and the sound is warm with a good level of bass and balanced treble for conversations. I found the fit to be snug and remarkable for physical activities, USB-C charging is a bonus and juices up rapidly. The Alpha also has smart voice assistant compatibility with SIRI and Google Assistant. At this price, you can blindly pick up a pair.

Rs. 2,799

wingslifestyle.in

amazon.in