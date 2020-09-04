The Zeb-Sound Bomb S1 comes in a neat charging box with USB C charging that’s definitely faster. Set up was straight forward; I found the earbuds quite light and fitting snugly in my ears (they sit well while working out and running). Passive noise isolation is excellent in this device due to the nature of the fit. Calls were clear and ambient sounds were present but minimal. Audio was satisfactory with bass and volume on the heavier side. The battery life was great surpassing the promised 18 hours, while BT 5.0 ensured no lag and cutoffs. Good deal at this price point.

Rs. 2,849

zebronics.com