Hasselblad’s 907X 50C is a mirrorless-medium format digital camera connecting the modernised CFV II 50C digital back and the new 907X camera body to create a unique system. The digital back sports a medium-format 50 MP CMOS sensor and a 3.2-inch display with full-touch support. The unique coupling enables a distinct photographic experience including classic shooting at waist level styles.

Rs. 4.75 lakh

hasselblad.com