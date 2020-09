WD has a new range of MyPassport SSDs with capacities up to 2TB in multiple colours. These SSDs provide read speeds up to 1050 MB/s and write speeds up to 1000 MB/s. There’s also a 256-bit AES hardware encryption for security and drop resistance up to 6.5 feet. USB 3.2 Gen-2 tech allows it to work with legacy systems as well as USB-C and USB-A. Compatible with Windows and Mac.

Price TBA.

shop. westerndigital.com.